We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Ford Motor (F) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $43.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ford Motor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' will reach $43.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' to come in at $26.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Ford Credit' reaching $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Ford Pro' to reach $16.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' should come in at 746.16 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 758 thousand.
Analysts predict that the 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' will reach 356.72 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 361 thousand.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' at 38.33 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34 thousand.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will reach $1.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $813 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' of $415.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $280 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' stands at $1.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.81 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor here>>>
Over the past month, Ford Motor shares have recorded returns of +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), F will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>