Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About OneMain (OMF) Q4 Earnings
OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net charge-off ratio (Consumer and Insurance Segment): 7.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.1%.
- Insurance: $111 million versus $113.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $1.01 billion compared to the $993.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Other income: $42 million compared to the $40.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Investment: $21 million compared to the $24.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses: $486 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $465.69 million.
- Total other revenues: $160 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.08 million.
- Gain on sales of finance receivables: $5 million versus $6 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of OneMain have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.