Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LyondellBasell (LYB) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $9.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $496 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $572.40 million.
  • EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $241 million versus $214.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: -$40 million compared to the $14.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • EBITDA- Technology: $108 million compared to the $77.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • EBITDA- Other: -$10 million compared to the -$6.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • EBITDA- Refining: -$48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$41.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>

Shares of LyondellBasell have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise