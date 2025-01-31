Back to top

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported $4.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +2.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.11 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $269 million compared to the $261.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $668 million compared to the $687.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $724 million compared to the $724.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.14 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.80 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $969 million versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Corporate: -$179 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$184.13 million.
  • Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $275 million compared to the $256.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

