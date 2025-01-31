Back to top

Revvity (RVTY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Revvity (RVTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $729.37 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $730.06 million, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revvity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Life Sciences: 5% versus 2.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics: 6% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences: $336.34 million compared to the $344.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics: $393.24 million compared to the $385.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
Shares of Revvity have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

