Eaton (ETN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Eaton (ETN - Free Report) reported $6.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $2.83 for the same period compares to $2.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81, the EPS surprise was +0.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- eMobility: $147 million compared to the $160.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $971 million versus $961.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Vehicle: $647 million versus $682.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Global: $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Americas: $2.91 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace: $222 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $223.48 million.
  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle: $122 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.08 million.
  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global: $277 million compared to the $288.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas: $918 million compared to the $880.27 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment operating profit (loss)- eMobility: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.97 million.
Shares of Eaton have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

