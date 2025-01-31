Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported revenue of $110.7 million, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $109.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.45 billion.
  • International Developed Market Equity - End of period assets: $17.60 billion versus $18.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets: $10.47 billion compared to the $11.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fixed Income - End of period assets: $20.04 billion compared to the $20.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Alternatives - End of period assets: $510 million versus $490.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity: $63 million compared to the $81.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity: $1.10 billion compared to the $799.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cryptocurrency - End of period assets: $1.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion.
  • Global ETPs - Inflows/(outflows): -$281 million versus $284.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. Equity - End of period assets: $35.41 billion versus $35.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $102.26 million compared to the $103.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $8.43 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +118.7% year over year.
Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

