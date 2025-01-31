Back to top

ArcBest (ARCB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1 billion, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997.94 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset-Based - Billed revenue/CWT: $49.27 compared to the $48.86 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Asset-Light - Operating Ratio: 100.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.1%.
  • Asset-Based - Shipments / Day: 19,698 Tons versus 19,865.21 Tons estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset-Based - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP): 92% compared to the 93% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Asset-Based - Operating Ratio: 92% versus 93.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset-Based - Workdays: 62 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.
  • Asset-Based - Pounds(Weight) / Shipment: 1,092 lbs compared to the 1,098.08 lbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Asset-Based - Tons / Day: 10,758 Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,906.58 Ton.
  • Asset-Light - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP): 101.6% compared to the 101.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Asset-Based: $656.22 million versus $653.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Revenues- Asset-Light: $375.43 million compared to the $376.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other and eliminations: -$30.01 million versus -$31.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.
Shares of ArcBest have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

