Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aon (AON) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aon (AON - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.15 billion, up 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.42, compared to $3.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion, representing a surprise of -1.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 8% versus 5.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 5% versus 6.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$2 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$3.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $542 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $506.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $351 million compared to the $346.46 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $2.19 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aon here>>>

Shares of Aon have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

