Compared to Estimates, Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.93 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.10, compared to $7.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Small and Medium Business - Customer Relationships: 2.22 million versus 2.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Residential - Customer Relationships: 29.26 million compared to the 29.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Mobile Lines: 9.88 million compared to the 9.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Mobile Lines - Net Additions: 529 thousand compared to the 554.02 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Residential- Total: $10.69 billion compared to the $10.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential- Video: $3.62 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Revenues- Advertising sales: $540 million versus $560.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.
  • Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $860 million versus $848.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $884 million versus $803.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Revenues- Residential- Voice: $353 million versus $346.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.82 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
Shares of Charter have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

