Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Autoliv (ALV) Q4 Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported $2.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $3.05 for the same period compares to $3.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +7.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change: -4.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Sales by Segment - Organic change: -3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
  • Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change: -1.6% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $786 million compared to the $810.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $715 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $758.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Net Sales- Asia excl. China: $527 million compared to the $524.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- China: $587 million compared to the $634.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Seatbelt Products: $856 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $839.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
Shares of Autoliv have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

