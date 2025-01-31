Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.1 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Oncology- Elahere- Total: $148 million versus $145.30 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Creon- US: $388 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $347.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International: $466 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $506.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Humira- US: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Neuroscience- Total: $2.51 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Vraylar- Total: $924 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $948.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
  • Net Revenue- Immunology- Total: $7.29 billion versus $7.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Rinvoq- Total: $1.83 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Botox Therapeutic- Total: $873 million compared to the $880.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Botox Cosmetic- Total: $687 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $756.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Venclexta: $655 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $674.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
Shares of AbbVie have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

