We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NetApp (NTAP) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, NTAP crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.
NTAP has rallied 5.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests NTAP could be on the verge of another move higher.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NTAP's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors may want to watch NTAP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.