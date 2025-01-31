We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gartner Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Gartner Inc. (IT - Free Report) will release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, before market open.
IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 8.5%.
Gartner’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 6.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Robust client value proposition and vast addressable market opportunity are anticipated to have driven the top line.
Research revenues are expected to have been driven by improvements in contract value with enterprise function leaders and tech vendor clients. Furthermore, we anticipate Gartner Consulting, an extension of Gartner Research, to have significantly contributed to the segment’s revenue growth.
Gartner Conferences deliver extraordinarily valuable insights to an engaged and qualified audience. We expect a rise in the number of destination conferences held by Gartner to have fueled this segment’s revenues.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.2, hinting at year-over-year growth of 5.9%. Healthy top-line growth is expected to have benefited the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About IT
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -0.50% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 3.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.4 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.
SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents, suggesting 20% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.
TRU carries an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.