Symbiotic Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 190%

Symbiotic’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYM’s revenues is pegged at $489.6 million, suggesting a 32.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have been fueled by progress across its 44 systems in proviso deployment.

Healthy software revenues, driven by the company’s ability to convert its backlog and scale, are likely to have benefited the top line. The partnership with Walmex is expected to have been instrumental in delivering significant ROI for customers in new geographies and expanding its addressable market.

The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at 4 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. Cost improvement is likely to have driven the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About SYM

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Symbiotic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SYM has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Verisk (VRSK - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 734 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.6 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 14.3%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

VRSK currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.

V2X, Inc. (VVX - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1, suggesting a 7.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%.

VVX carries an Earnings ESP of +4.2% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.


