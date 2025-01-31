Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gentex (GNTX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported $541.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $602 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -20.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 6.69 million compared to the 7.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.57 million.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 10.78 million versus 12.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 3.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.82 million.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 2.66 million versus 2.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.69 million.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 7.34 million versus 8.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 4.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.36 million.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.13 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $10.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Revenue- Automotive Products: $531.30 million compared to the $590.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>

Shares of Gentex have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gentex Corporation (GNTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise