Franklin Resources (BEN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.25 billion, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion, representing a surprise of +7.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - Fixed income: $469.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $500.35 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset: $174 billion versus $172.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $620 billion versus $612.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Alternative: $248.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $250.28 billion.
  • Total Net Flows: $-50 billion versus $-35.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Cash Management: $63.4 billion compared to the $60.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,634.5 billion versus $1,596.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EOP Net Flows - Multi-Asset: $3.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.37 billion.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $13.30 million compared to the $11.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees: $63.50 million versus $59.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.4% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees: $375.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $357.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

