Compass Therapeutics Stock Skyrockets 108% in a Month: Here's Why

Shares of
Compass Therapeutics ( CMPX Quick Quote CMPX - Free Report) have skyrocketed 108.3% in a month after the company announced updates regarding its pipeline development programs and current cash position. The phenomenal stock price rally underscores positive investors’ expectations regarding the pipeline potential of the clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotech company. CMPX’s Lead Pipeline Program
Compass Therapeutics’ lead therapeutic candidate, tovecimig (CTX-009), is currently being evaluated in a phase II/III study in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), who received one prior systemic chemotherapy regimen. The mid to late-stage study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the combination of tovecimig and paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients treated in second-line settings.
In the past three months, CMPX’s shares have surged 77.6% against the
industry’s 7.1% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Compass Therapeutics is on track to report top-line data in the United States toward the end of the first quarter of 2025. Please note that the tovecimig/paclitaxel combo enjoys the FDA’s Fast Track designation in the United States to treat the BTC indication.
Additionally, Compass Therapeutics is also planning to initiate a separate phase II study of tovecimig, in combination with chemotherapy in mid-2025 to treat patients with DLL4-positive colorectal cancer in the second-line setting.
An investigator-sponsored study of tovecimig for first-line BTC treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center is set to begin in first-quarter 2025, adding tovecimig to the standard regimen of gemcitabine, cisplatin and durvalumab.
CMPX’s Other Pipeline Programs
Compass Therapeutics’ pipeline comprises several other clinical-stage developmental candidates.
The company is currently gearing up to initiate a phase II study of CTX-471 (CD137 agonist antibody) to treat patients with tumors expressing neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM or CD56) in mid-2025. CMPX also reported that patient enrollment in the third dosing cohort of an early-stage dose-escalation study of another candidate, CTX-8371, has been completed. CTX-8371 is a PD-1 x PD-L1 bispecific antibody.
Compass Therapeutics’ novel PD-1 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody, CTX-10726, has undergone extensive preclinical development over the past year. CMPX plans to submit an investigational new drug application by the end of the year, with initial proof-of-concept clinical data expected in 2026.
Furthermore, the company estimates its cash balance to be $127 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, which is expected to support operational activities into the first quarter of 2027.
CMPX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Compass Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are
Castle Biosciences ( CSTL Quick Quote CSTL - Free Report) , BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( ALNY Quick Quote ALNY - Free Report) . While CSTL and BMRN currently sporta Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ALNY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
In the past 30 days, Castle Biosciences’ earnings estimates for 2024 have increased from 34 cents to 39 cents per share. During the same timeframe, the loss per share for 2025 has improved from $1.84 to $1.70. In the past three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have plunged 15.6%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s 2024 earnings per share have Improved from $3.28 to $3.29. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have decreased from $4.05 to $4.02 during the same timeframe. In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares have lost 4.2%.
BMRN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.7%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 39 cents. The estimate for 2025 earnings per share is currently pegged at 41 cents. In the past three months, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have gained 2.3%.
ALNY’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 65.67%.
Image: Bigstock
Compass Therapeutics Stock Skyrockets 108% in a Month: Here's Why
Shares of Compass Therapeutics (CMPX - Free Report) have skyrocketed 108.3% in a month after the company announced updates regarding its pipeline development programs and current cash position. The phenomenal stock price rally underscores positive investors’ expectations regarding the pipeline potential of the clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotech company.
CMPX’s Lead Pipeline Program
Compass Therapeutics’ lead therapeutic candidate, tovecimig (CTX-009), is currently being evaluated in a phase II/III study in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), who received one prior systemic chemotherapy regimen. The mid to late-stage study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the combination of tovecimig and paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients treated in second-line settings.
In the past three months, CMPX’s shares have surged 77.6% against the industry’s 7.1% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Compass Therapeutics is on track to report top-line data in the United States toward the end of the first quarter of 2025. Please note that the tovecimig/paclitaxel combo enjoys the FDA’s Fast Track designation in the United States to treat the BTC indication.
Additionally, Compass Therapeutics is also planning to initiate a separate phase II study of tovecimig, in combination with chemotherapy in mid-2025 to treat patients with DLL4-positive colorectal cancer in the second-line setting.
An investigator-sponsored study of tovecimig for first-line BTC treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center is set to begin in first-quarter 2025, adding tovecimig to the standard regimen of gemcitabine, cisplatin and durvalumab.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
CMPX’s Other Pipeline Programs
Compass Therapeutics’ pipeline comprises several other clinical-stage developmental candidates.
The company is currently gearing up to initiate a phase II study of CTX-471 (CD137 agonist antibody) to treat patients with tumors expressing neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM or CD56) in mid-2025. CMPX also reported that patient enrollment in the third dosing cohort of an early-stage dose-escalation study of another candidate, CTX-8371, has been completed. CTX-8371 is a PD-1 x PD-L1 bispecific antibody.
Compass Therapeutics’ novel PD-1 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody, CTX-10726, has undergone extensive preclinical development over the past year. CMPX plans to submit an investigational new drug application by the end of the year, with initial proof-of-concept clinical data expected in 2026.
Furthermore, the company estimates its cash balance to be $127 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, which is expected to support operational activities into the first quarter of 2027.
CMPX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Compass Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Castle Biosciences (CSTL - Free Report) , BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) . While CSTL and BMRN currently sporta Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ALNY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 30 days, Castle Biosciences’ earnings estimates for 2024 have increased from 34 cents to 39 cents per share. During the same timeframe, the loss per share for 2025 has improved from $1.84 to $1.70. In the past three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have plunged 15.6%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s 2024 earnings per share have Improved from $3.28 to $3.29. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have decreased from $4.05 to $4.02 during the same timeframe. In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares have lost 4.2%.
BMRN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.7%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 39 cents. The estimate for 2025 earnings per share is currently pegged at 41 cents. In the past three months, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have gained 2.3%.
ALNY’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 65.67%.