Booz Allen (BAH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.92 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booz Allen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Defense Clients: $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Civil Clients: $1.01 billion compared to the $989.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Intelligence Clients: $451.19 million versus $440.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
Shares of Booz Allen have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

