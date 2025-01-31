We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RVTY Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss, Segments Robust
Revvity, Inc. (RVTY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 by 4.4%. The bottom line improved 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 78 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was 78 cents, which includes an earnings of 5 cents per share from discontinued operations.
Revenue Details
Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $729.3 million, up 4.8% year over year and 6% organically. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.
Segmental Details
Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.
Life Sciences
Revenues from this segment totaled $336 million, indicating an increase of 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level, reportedly as well as organically.
Adjusted operating income amounted to $131 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.
Diagnostics
This segment’s revenues totaled $393 million, up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 6% year over year.
Adjusted operating income amounted to $98 million, up 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Revvity Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Margin Analysis
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $244.3 million, down 4.8% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $49.2 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
Adjusted operating income improved 15.4% to $221.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 28.3%, expanding 280 basis points.
Financial Update
The company exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.16 billion compared with $1.23 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
Net cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $174.2 million against net cash used in operating activities of $196.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
2025 Guidance
Revvity issued its earnings and updated its revenue guidance for 2025.
For 2025, the company expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.90-$5.00. Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.80-$2.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.97 and $2.87 billion, respectively.
