RVTY Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss, Segments Robust

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 by 4.4%. The bottom line improved 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 78 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was 78 cents, which includes an earnings of 5 cents per share from discontinued operations.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $729.3 million, up 4.8% year over year and 6% organically. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $336 million, indicating an increase of 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level, reportedly as well as organically.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $131 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $393 million, up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 6% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $98 million, up 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $244.3 million, down 4.8% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $49.2 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income improved 15.4% to $221.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 28.3%, expanding 280 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.16 billion compared with $1.23 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $174.2 million against net cash used in operating activities of $196.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

2025 Guidance

Revvity issued its earnings and updated its revenue guidance for 2025.

For 2025, the company expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.90-$5.00. Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.80-$2.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.97 and $2.87 billion, respectively.

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) , Masimo (MASI - Free Report) and Inogen (INGN - Free Report) .

Penumbra, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 37.5% for 2025.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.54%. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18.

PEN’s shares have gained 42.8% compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth in the past six months.

Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 58.5% compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth year to date. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25.

Inogen, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.5% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.40%. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25.

INGN’s shares have risen 31.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth.


