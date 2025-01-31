We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RPC Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat on Lower Costs
RPC Inc. (RES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined from the year-ago figure of 19 cents.
Total quarterly revenues were $335.4 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $394.5 million. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317 million.
The in-line quarterly earnings were aided by improved pressure pumping activity and lower cost of revenues. The positives were partially offset by lower activity within rental tools and higher selling, general and administrative costs.
Segmental Performance
Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $10.6 million, significantly lower than the year-ago quarter’s $46.4 million. The results were primarily affected by higher direct costs, including insurance-related expenses and increased selling, general and administrative costs (SG&A).
Operating profit in the Support Services segment amounted to $2.6 million, lower than the year-ago level of $5 million. This decline can be attributed to lower activity within rental tools, combined with the high fixed costs inherent in these service lines.
Total operating profit in the quarter was $10.5 million, down from $49.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 586, flat year over year.
The average oil price in the quarter was $70.59 per barrel, down 10.1% year over year. The average price of natural gas was $2.43 per thousand cubic feet, down 11.3% from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.
Costs & Expenses
In the fourth quarter, the cost of revenues decreased to $250.2 million from $279.4 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $41.2 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $38.1 million.
Financials
RPC’s total capital expenditure was $219.9 million.
As of Dec. 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $326 million and managed to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.
Outlook
RPC forecasts capital spending to be in the range of $150-$200 million in 2025.
RES’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
RES currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
