We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unitil's Board Boosts Shareholder Value With 5.9% Dividend Hike
Unitil Corporation (UTL - Free Report) announced that its board of directors has increased dividends by 5.9%. The new quarterly dividend will be 45 cents per share compared with the previous quarter’s 42.5 cents. The new dividend will be payable on Feb. 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 13, 2025.
The increased dividend rate resulted in an annualized dividend of $1.80 per share compared with the previous level of $1.70. The company targets 55-65% annual dividend payout ratio. The current dividend yield is 3.17%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.19%.
Can UTL Stock Sustain Dividend Hikes?
The company continues to benefit from its long-term capital investment plans and decoupled rates. The majority of customers remain at decoupled rates, providing revenue stability to the company.
Unitil’s projects capital investment of $910 million through 2028. This projection is nearly 47% higher than that in the prior five years. The company’s capital investments are also focused on upgrading metering infrastructure to optimize system utilization and customer end-use. It expects long-term rate base growth of 6.5-8.5%, driven by capital expenditures. The ongoing interest rate cuts should also help the company lower its capital servicing costs, increasing margins and profitability.
UTL’s planned regulated investments should further improve the reliability and safety of its services and provide efficient electric and natural gas services to its increasing customer base. This is because its investments are becoming increasingly balanced between the electric and gas divisions.
The company is also focused on cost control initiatives. It anticipates operation and maintenance expenses to grow less than or equal to inflation. These cost control measures should boost its margins over the long term. UTL expects an 8-10% annual total shareholder return.
Unitil’s growth prospects and ability to further enhance its performance indicate that management will have enough funds to sustain its shareholder-friendly initiatives in the future.
Utilities’ Legacy of Dividend Payment
Companies involved in utility services generally have stable operations and earnings. Consistent performance, regulated returns and the ability to generate cash flows allow utilities to reward shareholders with regular dividends.
In the past few months, NiSource (NI - Free Report) , ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) have raised their quarterly dividend rate by 5.7%, 1% and 6.9%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NiSource’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 8.7% year over year. NI’s current dividend yield is 2.81%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONE Gas’ 2025 EPS implies an improvement of 9.7% year over year. OGS’ current dividend yield is 3.75%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC Energy’s 2025 EPS indicates an improvement of 7.6% year over year. WEC’s current dividend yield is 3.36%.
UTL’s Stock Price Performance
In the past year, shares of the company have risen 12.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
UTL’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.