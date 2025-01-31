We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PepsiCo (PEP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) ending at $150.69, denoting a -0.8% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.
The the stock of food and beverage company has risen by 1.13% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.95, reflecting a 9.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.93 billion, up 0.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.15, which means PepsiCo is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 2.94 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.