Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $131.17, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.24% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying a 17.11% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.42 billion, reflecting a 9.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.34.
Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.89.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
