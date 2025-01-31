We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) ending at $170.06, denoting a -0.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 2.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.96%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.36 billion, indicating an 8.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $57.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.87% and +8.85%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% decrease. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.41.
Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.