Amkor Technology (AMKR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed at $24.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 4.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.92%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.65 billion, indicating a 5.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Amkor Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.48.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.