Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) closed at $43.29, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.18, reflecting a 60.93% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $985 million, down 5% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.86, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
