Here's Why Sony (SONY) Fell More Than Broader Market
The most recent trading session ended with Sony (SONY - Free Report) standing at $22.01, reflecting a -1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 5.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sony in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 27.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.32 billion, indicating a 4.19% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $81.77 billion, signifying shifts of +11.01% and -3.06%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.99% higher. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Sony is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.58, which means Sony is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that SONY currently holds a PEG ratio of 11.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 11.1.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.