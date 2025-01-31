We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Quanta Services (PWR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) ending at $307.61, denoting a -0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had lost 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Quanta Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.63, reflecting a 28.92% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.62 billion, indicating a 14.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.63% decrease. Quanta Services is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Quanta Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.23.
One should further note that PWR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.