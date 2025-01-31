We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.15, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
The specialty finance company's shares have seen an increase of 3.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.73% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2025. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.09 million, showing a 1.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.