We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Itron (ITRI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
Itron (ITRI - Free Report) closed at $107.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 0.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 14.63% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $603.26 million, up 4.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. As of now, Itron holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Itron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.84.
Also, we should mention that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.19.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.