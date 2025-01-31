We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bloom Energy (BE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.58, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.
The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 357.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $511.68 million, up 43.36% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.94% lower. Bloom Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Bloom Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.3.
We can additionally observe that BE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.