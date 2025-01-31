We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Samsara Inc. (IOT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) closed at $51.50, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
The company's stock has climbed by 18.19% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $335.53 million, indicating a 21.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $1.24 billion, representing changes of +214.29% and +31.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Samsara Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Samsara Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 232.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.86.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.