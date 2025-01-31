We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) reached $13.10, with a -1.58% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Shares of the photovoltaic products maker have depreciated by 10.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of -$1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 89.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $186.25 million, showing a 41.07% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SolarEdge Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.59% increase. SolarEdge Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.