We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Halliburton Lands a Major Offshore Drilling Contract From Petrobras
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) has been awarded a key offshore drilling contract by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , marking its largest service contract with the Brazilian energy giant. The contract, set to commence in 2025, includes integrated drilling services across multiple offshore fields for the development and exploration of wells for a period of three years, which will strengthen Halliburton’s presence in Brazil’s pre-salt and post-salt regions.
HAL’s Advanced Technologies for Efficient Performance
To optimize drilling operations, Halliburton, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) will deploy its exclusive technologies like iCruise® intelligent rotary steerable system for accurate well placement and reduction of well time; LOGIX™ automation platform to improve consistency and performance in well construction; and EarthStar® ultra-deep resistivity service for positioning production boreholes. Additionally, the company will deploy BaraLogix® real-time service that will mitigate drilling fluid challenges through predictive analytics.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Key Picks
Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) and Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) .
Denver, CO-based SM Energy Company is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 earnings indicates 15.11% year-over-year growth.
Dallas, TX-based Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership that deals with distribution of motor fuel to roughly 10,000 customers that include independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores as well as distributors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s 2024 earnings indicates 184.11% year-over-year growth.