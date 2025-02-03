Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP - Free Report) is a community-oriented financial institution which provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) is a European leader in global banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

