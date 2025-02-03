We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Buy 3 Victory Capital Mutual funds for a Balanced Portfolio
Victory Capital, an asset management firm headquartered in S.A., TX, manages $176.1 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2024. It has 11 investment franchises and a solutions business with a selection of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs and separately managed accounts. The Victory funds offer mutual funds across different asset classes and sectors, with portfolios of stocks, bonds, or both. These funds are actively managed with investment decision-making based on ongoing research and evaluation basis. All these factors make it an attractive choice for investments.
We have chosen three Victory Capital mutual funds, Victory Aggressive Growth Fund (USAUX - Free Report) , Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund (VETAX - Free Report) and Victory Diversified Stock Fund (VDSRX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Victory Aggressive Growth Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies chosen for their growth potential. USAUX advisors also invest in foreign securities.
Stephen J. Bishop has been the lead manager of USAUX since July 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (11.5%), Microsoft Corp (7.3%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (5.5%) as of July 31, 2024.
USAUX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.7% and 16.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. USAUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund in equity securities of companies within the Russell Midcap Value Index. VETAX advisors also invest in American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.
Gary H. Miller has been the lead manager of VETAX since July 31, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alliant Energy Corp (2.4%), NNN REIT, Inc. (2.2%) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (2.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
VETAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.5% and 10.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. VETAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Victory Diversified Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stock and convertible securities traded on U.S. exchanges. VDSRX advisors also invest in American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.
Michael P. Gura has been the lead manager of VDSRX since May 15, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.4%), Apple Inc. (6%) and NVIDIA Corp (5.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
VDSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.9% and 14.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%. VDSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
