Xcel Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.1% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Key Factors That Might Have Impacted XEL Stocks' Q4 Earnings
Xcel Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand from data centers, electric vehicle adoption, electric and natural gas customer additions and economic growth in its service region.
The company’s quarterly earnings are also likely to have benefited from the new natural gas rate in its Colorado region, which became effective in November 2024.
Courtesy of efficient operations management, the company’s natural gas and electric rates are lower than the national average. This has attracted more customers and created fresh demand, which might have aided XEL.
However, the expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses must have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q4 Expectations for XEL Stock
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.72 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8%.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
