Gold ETF (OUNZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 41.7% from its 52-week low of $19.19 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

OUNZ ETF in Focus

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust provides investors with a convenient and cost-efficient way to buy and hold gold through an exchange traded product with the option to take physical delivery of gold. It charges 25 bps in annual fees (see: all precious metal ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Gold is considered a safe-haven asset. With Trump's tariffs set to take effect on Tuesday (25% duties on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China), equity markets have been wavering of late. Additionally, the DeepSeek AI rout kept the broader market on edge last week. These developments have enhanced the appeal of gold as an investment.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF OUNZ might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 35.42, which gives cues of a further rally.


 


