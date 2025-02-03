See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Oppenheimer Discovery R(ODINX - Free Report) : 1.3% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With annual returns of 11.03% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail(TIIRX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TIIRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.75% over the last five years, TIIRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value A(UBVAX - Free Report) : 1.24% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. UBVAX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.23% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.