Gear Up for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 126.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.95 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Seed' of $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to come in at $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' to reach $355.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Other' stands at $127.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will reach $505.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' should arrive at $303.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' will reach $146.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' reaching $74.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' will likely reach $171.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' should come in at $398.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $267 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>
Corteva, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +16.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CTVA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>