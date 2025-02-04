We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.38 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.7%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Old Dominion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue- Other services' will likely reach $18.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue- LTL services' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Ratio' should come in at 76.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL tonnage per day' will reach 34.50 Kton/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37.42 Kton/D in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTL shipments per day' of 46.3 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49.52 thousand in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' stands at $32.43. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.23 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' reaching $27.42. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.50 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'LTL shipments' should arrive at 2,870. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,021 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'LTL tons' to come in at 2,140.84 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,283 KTon.
The consensus among analysts is that 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' will reach 1,491.97 lbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,511 lbs.
Analysts forecast 'Work days' to reach 62.00 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61 Days in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL revenue per shipment' at $475.52. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $487.13.
Over the past month, shares of Old Dominion have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.