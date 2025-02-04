We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Take-Two metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Advertising' to reach $112.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Game' should come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net bookings' reaching $1.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.34 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile' will reach $755.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $697.90 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' will reach $63.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.40 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' stands at $1.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year.
Take-Two shares have witnessed a change of -1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TTWO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.