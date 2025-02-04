We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Murphy USA (MUSA) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $6.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.98 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Murphy USA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales' will likely reach $4.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales' at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues' reaching $42.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal)' should come in at 1,228.39 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,208.4 Mgal in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail fuel margin (cpg)' will reach 30.56 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.1 cents.
Analysts predict that the 'Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS)' will reach 237.72 Kgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 237.9 Kgal in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM)' stands at 245.61 Kgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 242.8 Kgal in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store count at end of period' of 1,762. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,733.
Analysts expect 'Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution' to come in at $385.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $376 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Merchandise unit margin (%)' will reach 19.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total fuel contribution' should arrive at $396.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $393 million.
Shares of Murphy USA have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MUSA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.