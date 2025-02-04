We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Pinterest (PINS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 9.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinterest metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $190.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to come in at $53.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' will likely reach $892.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - Global' should arrive at 549. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 498 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Active Users - International' will reach 308. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 266.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' at 100. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 97.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' reaching 142. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 135.
The consensus estimate for 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' stands at $8.97. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.07.
Pinterest shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>