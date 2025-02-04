We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 11% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Philip Morris metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare' will likely reach $70.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco' to reach $5.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H' should come in at $3.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' reaching $3.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' will reach $2.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' of $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +112.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' should arrive at 36.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette' stands at 38.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39.33 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe' to come in at 54.95 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.64 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas' at 17.22 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.67 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Total Cigarettes and HTUs' will reach 187.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 185.07 billion in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Philip Morris shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.