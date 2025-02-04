We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $784.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ares Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Dividend income' at $146.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other Income' should arrive at $17.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' stands at $43.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Interest Income From Investments' will likely reach $579.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $521 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>
Over the past month, Ares Capital shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ARCC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.