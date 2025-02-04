Back to top

Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $784.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ares Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dividend income' at $146.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other Income' should arrive at $17.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' stands at $43.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Interest Income From Investments' will likely reach $579.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $521 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Ares Capital shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ARCC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


