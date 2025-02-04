We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Honeywell International (HON) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.92 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Honeywell International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' will likely reach $3.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Building Automation' reaching $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' at $11.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +58.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' stands at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' will reach $599.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Building Automation Sales- Building Solutions' to reach $690.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket' should come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Building Automation Sales- Products' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies' of $837.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Building Automation' will reach $473.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $359 million.
Over the past month, shares of Honeywell International have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, HON carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.