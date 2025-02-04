We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.88 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific APTIV HLDS LTD metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' will reach $3.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' should come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' of $168.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' will likely reach $435.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $459 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of APTIV HLDS LTD have returned +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, APTV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.