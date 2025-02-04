We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Aflac (AFL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 17.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aflac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' to reach $33.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $962.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' reaching $3.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' will reach $236.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +210.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' stands at $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' to come in at $680.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' should arrive at $17.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -30% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' will reach 66.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' at 39.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.4%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' should come in at 46.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44.6% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' will likely reach 20.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.1% in the same quarter last year.
